Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $119.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

