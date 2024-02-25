Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.47 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 108.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,602,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $80.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

