Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COF opened at $135.52 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.57.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.01.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

