Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $114.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.28. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $115.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $323,455.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,712,494.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $323,455.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,298 shares in the company, valued at $26,712,494.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $3,011,984.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,700,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,551 shares of company stock worth $4,287,858 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

