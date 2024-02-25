Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after buying an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Applied Materials
In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials
Applied Materials Price Performance
Shares of AMAT stock opened at $197.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.92 and its 200 day moving average is $152.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $206.77. The company has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.55.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Applied Materials Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Materials
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.