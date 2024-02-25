Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after buying an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.75.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $197.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.92 and its 200 day moving average is $152.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $206.77. The company has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

