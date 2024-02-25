Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 107.92%.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,149.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.