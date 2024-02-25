Mendel Money Management Grows Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $55,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,087 shares of company stock worth $3,088,888. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ROK traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.51. 792,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,796. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

