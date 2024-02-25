Mendel Money Management Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,592 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

