Mendel Money Management Purchases 445 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for approximately 2.5% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 23.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 7.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,079,000 after buying an additional 77,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,362,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,078,000 after acquiring an additional 96,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.0 %

AME traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.20. 964,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,443. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $179.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

