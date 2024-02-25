Meritage Group LP Buys Shares of 3,288 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Church & Dwight accounts for 0.0% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,187,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,019,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,532 shares of company stock worth $2,123,986. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.40.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,482. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

