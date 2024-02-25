Meritage Group LP Cuts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Meritage Group LP lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,048 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 0.5% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Meritage Group LP owned approximately 0.10% of Dollar Tree worth $23,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 28.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 32,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLTR traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.88. 3,255,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,013. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.53 and a 200-day moving average of $125.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

