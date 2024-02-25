Meritage Group LP Grows Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 0.0% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,639,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $9,575,155. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

TYL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $437.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,158. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.06 and a 1 year high of $454.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $425.70 and its 200-day moving average is $404.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.46, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.