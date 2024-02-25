Meritage Group LP Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,649,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,437,000. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 4.4% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Meritage Group LP owned about 0.56% of Agilent Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,853,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,830,344,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,591,990,000 after purchasing an additional 253,729 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,076,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,238,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,030 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,009,000 after purchasing an additional 174,439 shares during the last quarter.

A traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,990. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $145.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

