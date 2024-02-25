Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Lowered to $62.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Methanex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.22.

Get Methanex alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Methanex

Methanex Price Performance

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.24. Methanex had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 356.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 90.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 12.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 20.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,950,000 after buying an additional 123,296 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.