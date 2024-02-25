Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Microchip Technology worth $36,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,016,000 after acquiring an additional 341,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,004,000 after acquiring an additional 487,496 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,462,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,309,000 after acquiring an additional 322,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $82.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.