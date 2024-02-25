MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

MFIC stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $931.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 138,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

