MinePlex (PLEX) Price Reaches $0.0279 on Top Exchanges

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 25th. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $29.59 million and approximately $93,745.42 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MinePlex

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

