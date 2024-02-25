Minerva Advisors LLC Sells 392,078 Shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Minerva Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 392,078 shares during the quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastern were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eastern by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Eastern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EML stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282. The Eastern Company has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $153.25 million, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Eastern’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

