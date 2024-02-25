MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $197.22 million, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.16. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $9.61.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $39.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. Analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0603 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MiX Telematics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.