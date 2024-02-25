Mizuho Boosts Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $50.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Flowserve

Flowserve Trading Up 0.7 %

FLS opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Flowserve by 682.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.