Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $96.46 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $163.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average is $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.69.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

