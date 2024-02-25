Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.33 EPS

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33, Briefing.com reports. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Moderna updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Moderna Trading Down 3.0 %

Moderna stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.46. 4,531,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.46.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Moderna by 173.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.