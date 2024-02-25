Monashee Investment Management LLC Has $321,000 Stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,100 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEAT. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Vivid Seats by 291.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 24.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $147,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 23,586,395 shares of company stock valued at $147,180,451 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Shares of SEAT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,586. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

