Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000. Opera makes up 1.4% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Opera by 305.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 53,945 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Opera during the third quarter worth $323,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 109.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Opera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

Opera Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of OPRA stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 652,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,619. Opera Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $938.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Opera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

