Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $896,000 Investment in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 2.64% of Molecular Templates at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 11,078,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 2,801.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 690,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 221.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 458,052 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,770 shares during the period.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 5,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,623. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company primarily develops therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.