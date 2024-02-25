Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of HilleVax at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,037,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 502,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,839,000 after purchasing an additional 232,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,794,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP boosted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 826,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 149,998 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLVX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Insider Activity at HilleVax

In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $90,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 843,776 shares in the company, valued at $12,698,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $142,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,740.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 843,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,698,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,039 shares of company stock worth $1,072,402. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax Price Performance

NASDAQ HLVX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,311. HilleVax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

