Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 81.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 26.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,400 shares of company stock valued at $734,518 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of AMKR stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.59. 507,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,693. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 2.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.23%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

