Monashee Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 501,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.69. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.05%. The firm had revenue of $402.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

