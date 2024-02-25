Monashee Investment Management LLC Sells 36,773 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Monashee Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,773 shares during the period. Casella Waste Systems accounts for 1.5% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Casella Waste Systems worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

CWST traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $92.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.71.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

