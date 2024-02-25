Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $5.63 Million Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 445,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,625,000. Crescent Energy makes up about 2.3% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 1,063.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 127,144 shares during the period. Northwestern University purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the third quarter worth about $13,789,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,055,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,248,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $851,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,258 shares of company stock worth $286,153. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

CRGY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99.

Crescent Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.