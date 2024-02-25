Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $588,000 Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,962,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,614. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,614. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,073,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRNS

Transcat Stock Performance

Shares of TRNS stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.54. The stock had a trading volume of 25,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,853. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $74.89 and a one year high of $115.41. The firm has a market cap of $949.58 million, a PE ratio of 82.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $65.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Transcat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading

