Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,000. AerCap makes up approximately 1.6% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 26.7% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 37.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

AerCap Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.85. 3,011,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,668. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

