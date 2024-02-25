Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,000. Seagate Technology comprises about 3.2% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Seagate Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.98. 1,461,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,349. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.57. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $92.04.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,701 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

