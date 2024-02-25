Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.31 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Monero has a market cap of $2.31 billion and approximately $104.40 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $125.71 or 0.00243106 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,710.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $268.85 or 0.00519914 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00136006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00052177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00145243 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00031393 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,402,472 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

