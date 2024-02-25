Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.43 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000839 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $361.88 million and $8.74 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00071304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00024128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00019905 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,107,402,226 coins and its circulating supply is 836,875,379 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

