Morgan Stanley Cuts Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target to $12.00

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ETRN. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.31.

ETRN stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

