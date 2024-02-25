Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $212.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $219.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.26.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

ADI stock opened at $190.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.33. Analog Devices has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.