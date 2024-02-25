Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,189 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,321 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $583.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,568,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $597.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.92.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,526,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,526,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

