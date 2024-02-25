Morse Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,353 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,326 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 189,356 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.3 %

NXPI traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.85. 1,817,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,871. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $242.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

