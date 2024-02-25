Morse Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Visteon were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,819,000 after purchasing an additional 185,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Visteon by 51.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after acquiring an additional 834,079 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,095,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,228,000 after acquiring an additional 78,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Visteon by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.03. The stock had a trading volume of 280,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $171.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VC

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.