Morse Asset Management Inc Has $3.32 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 215,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,912,000 after buying an additional 117,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MRK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.45. 5,177,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,106,655. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $130.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.97. The stock has a market cap of $328.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 924.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

