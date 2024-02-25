Morse Asset Management Inc Has $3 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $5.44 on Friday, hitting $191.97. 78,841,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,040,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,545,953 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

