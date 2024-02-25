Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases 757 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.0% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,384 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 4,269 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 400.8% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $527.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,502,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $487.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.