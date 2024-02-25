Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 13,806 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Morse Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,806 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.09. 3,941,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,010,081. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $178.92. The company has a market cap of $314.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

