Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.38.

NYSE MOS opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Bank grew its position in Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

