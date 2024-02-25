MQS Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Polaris by 13.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Polaris by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Polaris by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Polaris Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.57. The stock had a trading volume of 377,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.58. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.