MQS Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Globe Life by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.4 %

GL traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $126.90. 460,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,284. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.67 and its 200-day moving average is $117.38. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.70. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,489 over the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

