MQS Management LLC Boosts Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBIN. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of FBIN stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $80.76. 550,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,943. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.51. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $81.48.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

