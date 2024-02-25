MQS Management LLC Invests $626,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,732,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922,758. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.