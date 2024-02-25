MQS Management LLC Invests $652,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.82. 3,057,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,768. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.70. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

